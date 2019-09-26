The Walking Dead: Ross Marquand Teases Aaron’s Season 10 Changes

The Walking Dead has undergone a massive facelift in recent years. Characters introduced in Season 5 or earlier are getting harder and harder to come by as the AMC series loses cast members, kills characters, and continues to expand into new horizons. Of the characters native to the Alexandria community, Ross Marquand‘s Aaron is one of two who remain on the series since it arrived in the Virginia setting in Season 5. Initially, Aaron was a friendly face looking to recruit new people to live in the Alexandria community. Now, after losing two people close to him and dealing with the threat of the Whisperers, Aaron is up for some series changes in the upcoming tenth season.

“Yeah, I think one of his greatest strengths, prior to the Whisperers coming in, was bringing in good people, which is why he, of course, he brought in the original cast in Season 5,” Marquand told ComicBook.com at the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead. In his first scene, Marquand worked with Lauren Cohan and Sonequa Martin-Green. Neither remain on the series today. “But, I don’t think that diplomacy works anymore. Not with the Whisperers. And, they are just completely unreasonable, insane people. And, you have to deal with them the only way you deal with crazy people, which is, unfortunately in this case, to meet their violence with our own violence.”

The mentality is not the only thing changing for Aaron. He also has a big physical change after losing a hand in the show’s tenth season, calling for him to wear an interesting and challenging costume piece. “It’s awkward, because, you know, most people ask if it’s like a fist, but it’s so tight in there that I have to kind of curl the fingers up like this, and do one of these things,” he said, demonstrating in the video above. “So, by the end of the day I can’t really feel these two fingers because it’s pretty tight, the coupler is pretty constrictive. So, it’s not the most comfortable thing to wear, but it looks awesome and that’s all I care about.”

Of course, Aaron was close with Eric and Jesus, both of whom are characters that were ultimately killed off. While working on Season 10, Marquand became closely acquainted with Alden actor Callan McCauliffe. “I hope it’s not the kiss of death for him,” Marquand joked.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season at 9pm ET on October 6 on AMC.