The Walking Dead Shares Photo Of Abraham & Judith Reunion From Season 10 Set

The Walking Dead brought about a heartwarming reunion on the set of Season 10. While Rick Grimes is still due to reconnect with the family he had to leave behind in Alexandria, Abraham and Judith are finally back together in a photo posted by The Walking Dead. Michael Cudlitz is down in Georgia directed an episode Season 10, his second directorial effort with the AMC series, and he has been spotted in a selfie with Judith actress Cailey Fleming.

The photo of Cudlitz and Fleming was shared on social media as The Walking Dead rolls through production of its tenth season. Cudlitz is at the helm of Episode 10×03. Cudlitz had not worked with Fleming during his time on The Walking Dead as his Abraham Ford character was killed off prior to the time jump which aged Judith and result in a recasting of the young character.

Fittingly enough, it appears Cudlitz might be wearing a Season 7 cast and crew hat, designed based on barbed wire to match Negan’s Lucille bat. The bat was the weapon which took Cudlitz’s character off of the show.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has big plans for Season 10, especially with some of the newer characters such as Negan. “As somebody who’s working at ComicBook.com, you know what comes in the comic,” Kang said. “There’s some really interesting story for Negan moving forward, and we’re going to kind of play with our version of it, but we just thought what is the way in which Negan gets out of prison in our world, and how is that similar to or different from the comic book version? So this all plays in his story moving forward.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.