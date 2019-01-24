‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Are All Over Movies and TV Shows

A new video from Skybound showcases all of the movies, TV shows, and video games which The Walking Dead stars will appear in throughout 2019.

Most of The Walking Dead stars playing major roles in new titles are no longer with the show. However, both Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan remain on board with the AMC series and have separate titles coming through the year. Gurira is expected to appear in April’s Avengers: Endgame and Cohan is appearing on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier. Meanwhile, Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus will be appearing in Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding video game.

Some actors are finding success with other comic book titles. Khary Payton lends his voice to Young Justice for roles of Aqualad and Black Lightning, while Cooper Andrews will be appearing in Shazam! movie.

Former cast members are also thriving elsewhere. Glenn actor Steven Yeun will appear in Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone. Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz will return to his The Kids Are Alright sitcom on ABC. Sasha actress Sonequa Martin-Green reprises her role on Star Trek: Discover on CBS All Access. Shane actor Jon Bernthal is currently starring in The Punisher as the titular Marvel anti-hero and just recently landed a role in The Many Saints of Newark.

Fear the Walking Dead stars are also keeping busy. Michael Greyeyes will appear in HBO’s True Detective. Kim Dickens is headed back to Deadwood for a movie. Colman Domingo is currently starring in If Beale Street Could Talk. Kevin Zegers landed a role on Bravo’s Dirty John.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.

(via Skybound)