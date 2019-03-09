‘The Walking Dead’ Star Says Meaning Behind Heath’s ‘PPP’ Card Will Come “Much Later”

The Walking Dead star Alanna Masterson says answers behind the ‘PPP’ card tied to the disappearance of the long-missing Heath (Corey Hawkins) will come “much later,” as those answers fall under the purview of showrunner-turned-chief content officer Scott Gimple.

“He went to shoot King Kong. That’s the truth,” Masterson said during Walker Stalker Cruise when asked to reveal Heath’s whereabouts, pointing to Hawkins’ roles in Kong: Skull Island and then television’s since cancelled 24 relaunch 24: Legacy.

“No, he went and shot Kong first, and then he was shooting 24. Tara’s idea of where he went was where the ‘PPP’ card is from, which none of you will ever know until you watch the show, much later — because Scott Gimple loves a good secret. That’s where Heath is.”

Heath disappeared during Season Seven episode ‘Swear,’ seemingly abducted sometime after Tara discovered the Oceanside community. She found only what appeared to be a discarded key card reading ‘PPP,’ the sole hint to Heath’s fate.

Showrunner Angela Kang has since confirmed the group who absconded with Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and a wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) aboard a helicopter are the same group responsible for Heath’s disappearance.

“That was kind of the intention that we had in the back of our heads this whole time,” Kang revealed in November.

“Even back in that season where you know we had to write the wonderful Corey Hawkins out because he had huge opportunities in the feature film world… those seeds were already set there.”

It remains to be seen if Hawkins will reprise his role in the Rick Grimes trilogy of movies, the first of which will reveal answers behind the helicopter community and their mysterious ‘A’ and ‘B’ classification system as it follows Rick and Anne on a new adventure someplace far away from Virginia.

“That serves the overall story to this next story we have for Rick,” Gimple previously told THR, explaining the first film will explore the “vast mythology” behind these people traders.

Those secrets are closely guarded: the helicopter mystery ultimately used to write Rick Grimes off the mothership show quietly unfolded on the show for years, with Gimple keeping its true purpose hidden from even many of The Walking Dead‘s writers.

In 2017, Gimple promised audiences “definitely have not seen the last of Heath, period,” adding the misplaced Alexandrian “will be within The Walking Dead again.”

Gimple is now scripting the Rick Grimes movie. The CCO in recent months said Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is “heavily involved” in the project.

AMC has yet to set a release date for its first Walking Dead movie. The television series debuts new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

