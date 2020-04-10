The Walking Dead: Aerial Photo Maps Out Alexandria

The Walking Dead fans are not allowed into the set of the Alexandria Safe-Zone as it is a real community with families occupying most of the houses seen on the AMC zombie series. A dozen buildings were constructed for set purposes, plus a windmill most recently, but a clear view or experience of being inside the Safe-Zone has not been an option for fans. Their best looks are provided within the canon of the series. Now, though, a photgrapher has captured an aerial view of the Alexandria Safe-Zone set from Senoia, Georgia and it has made its way online, showing off how complex and massive the main outdoor set of The Walking Dead really is.

The Instagram account @bighouseatl belongs to a photographer based in Newnan, Georgia. The BigHouse brand is the one which captured the impressive photo of the Alexandria Safe-Zone set which is just a few hundred feet away from the Woodbury set. Had the photo panned to its right just a bit, the entire Woodbury strip fans know from the Governor days of The Walking Dead would be visible. In fact, the water tower seen on the series many times if in plain sight.

Check out the photo of the Alexandria Safe-Zone captured by BigHouse below!

View this post on Instagram Above Alexandria – Away From #TheWalkingDead #TWD #Senoia #Drone A post shared by Bighouse (@bighouseatl) on Aug 23, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

The Walking Dead first entered this Alexandria Safe-Zone set in the show’s fifth season, filming there for the first time in 2015.

The Walking Dead is very close to its intended production start date for Season 11, getting everyone back together in Senoia, Georgia for content from that Alexandria Safe-Zone once again. The Season 10 finale has temporarily been put on hold, in the mean time, as the team was unable to complete the VFX and editing process in time for airing.

“We were very close to finishing 16,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. “We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about 2 weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down. So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that’s done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there’s a color process that needs machines to be finished, there’s sound work we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage. That’s very complex VFX equipment, that you can’t just move into somebody’s home over night.”

As for Season 11, production was originally slated to begin late this month. There is no word on whether or not this will be the case but the current state of pandemic makes this seem unlikely. Still, the team is hard at work on Season 11’s story and hopeful they will be able to deliver new episodes in the fall of this year. “We’re continuing to work on the future season remotely because writing, I think, is the easiest process to do remotely,” Kang said. “Even that is a little tricky. We’re not able to work at the same exact pace as we would if we were in the office.”

