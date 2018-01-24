‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Second Half Has A Huge Battle

The back half of The Walking Dead Season Eight will culminate the All Out War story with a “huge battle” according to Lauren Cohan.

Cohan, who plays the last living member of the Greene family, offered a description of Season Eight’s back half to Entertainment Weekly which makes it somehow sound more explosive and action-packed than its eight preceding episodes. This is, after all, where Negan and Rick are expected to finally settle their differences. Cohan would know a thing or two about battles, too, seeing as her Maggie Rhee recently shot a Savior in cold blood to send a message to his allies.

“We basically go into a huge battle,” Cohan said. “We’ve had a lot of action, and now we have this revenge plan in place. The group all comes together and we make this plan for our future while trying to really hold the pieces together in the grief and in the aftermath of Carl. It’s a little bit emotionally scattered but militaristically focused.”

More specifically, Maggie will continue “down this path of vengeance after Negan” as she pursues justice for her husband Glenn and the others the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Kingdom communities have lost to the Saviors. “She is so determined to take some kind of action when they get back from their conversation at the road with Simon, and so shaken up,” Cohan said. “This has honestly been like the wave hitting the shore since losing Glenn. I just think there’s only so much that a person can take, and in the aftermath of all of this happening, she really does need to put her foot down and show that she’s running the f—ing show at the Hilltop, and show that she’s going to direct things there.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.