The Walking Dead Just Killed Several Main Characters

The Walking Dead aired a deadly episode on Sunday night. Several main characters were killed off, each in shocking fashion. Without an In Memoriam segment airing due to the cancellation of Talking Dead for Sunday night, viewers will be without a complete list of characters who were killed off on Sunday night. As a result, we have compiled a list of the characters who were killed off in Sunday night’s Episode 10×12, many of whom viewers did not see coming, at all.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×12 is titled, “Walk With Us.” The official synopsis for Walk With Us reads, “Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop, with Negan’s help.” The episode was directed by executive producer and VFX genius Greg Nicotero on a script from Eli Jorne and Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Spoilers for the devastating episode follow. Major spoilers!

Connie?

Magna showed up at the Hilltop, hiding in plain view with the Whisperers as they made their move to invade the Hilltop community. When she spoke with Yumiko later in the episode, she explained what happened to her and Connie after they were trapped in the cave. Together, they tried to blend in with the Whisperers but ultimately ended up separating.

Some are presuming Connie is dead. She is not dead! Connie is portrayed by Lauren Ridloff.

Earl

Earl, who first appeared on The Walking Dead in Episode 9×01, was killed off in Episode 10×12. During the battle with the Whisperers, Earl had been bitten by a walker. He escorted the kids of the community to safety in a cabin, recognizing the fact that his time was limited. After trying to kill himself and damage his brain, Earl failed to damage his brain. Ultimately, he reanimated and tried to attack Judith as a walker. Judith had to put him down with her sword and the body was later discovered by Daryl.

Earl was portrayed by John Finn.

Mary

Mary, a character who was unique to the AMC series having never appeared in the comics, was killed off in Episode 10×12. Mary debuted earlier in the show’s tenth season, portrayed by Thora Birch. Showrunner Angela Kang tells ComicBook.com the death was planned all along, from the point where Birch had been cast. Mary, formerly known as Whisperer member Gamma, had appeared to redeem herself for joining the villainous group just before she was killed by Beta.

Mary was portrayed by Thora Birch.

Alpha

The most shocking death of the episode came in its final moments. Negan betrayed Alpha and fulfilled her and his story laid out in The Walking Dead comics. After lying to Alpha about leading her to her daughter Lydia, Negan slashed her throat and killed her. He ultimately went on to cut off her head as a means to deliver it to Carol, the character who actually let him out of jail and helped orchestrate the entire thing. As for whether or not Negan is redeemed now, showrunner Angela Kang is quick to point out that just last week, “he was shooting flame arrows at the Hilltop, so we should keep an eye on the character.

Alpha was portrayed by Samantha Morton.