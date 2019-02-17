‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 10: Omega

On Sunday night, AMC will air the tenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.” Episode 9×10 is directed by David Boyd on a script from Channing Powell.

On the heels of Alpha’s first appearance in the final moments of last week’s Mid-Season Nine premiere, Episode 9×10 will thoroughly explore the villain’s origin story. Offering several flashback sequences, Sunday night’s hour will spend a large portion of its run time in the past, explaining how Alpha and Lydia arrived at their barbaric lifestyles.

Alpha is played by Samantha Morton. Though the actress has only been seen wearing a flesh mask, her pre-apocalyptic look and post-apocalyptic bald style will be on display in Episode 9×10.

“I’ve been giving kudos to [showrunner] Angela [Kang] for a year for her impeccable casting choices,” The Walking Dead executive procuer Greg Nicotero told ComicBook.com. “Because I really feel like she is taking the show to a whole new level with her casting. And with Samantha, Samantha showed up, man, she literally was like, this is a role of a lifetime to be able to play this character that is so nuanced, and has such depth and such complexity to it.”

The episode will also focus the attempted rescue of Luke and Alden, who were both taken as Whisperer hostages when they crossed Alpha’s path last week. Meanwhile, the questioning of her daughter Lydia will continue at the Hilltop and Daryl is in need of answers regarding the latest threat to his communities and family of survivors.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.