Who Will Have A Bigger Role On ‘The Walking Dead’ After Andrew Lincoln Leaves?

The Walking Dead is losing star Andrew Lincoln, whose Rick Grimes has served as the focal point of the show since its 2010 pilot episode.

That bombshell exit signals the need for a new lead, which might come in the form of longtime second-in-command Daryl Dixon, with actor Norman Reedus reportedly in talks with AMC for a more than $20 million deal to step up as The Walking Dead‘s new leading man.

With Rick Grimes’ role vacated — he’ll presumably be killed off — it leaves more room for the series’ expansive cast to take the spotlight as the Alexandrian leader is “phased out” and relegated to just a handful of episodes this upcoming season.

Even with Reedus eyed for top billing and likely to become the new central focus, Lincoln leaving his seat at the table leaves more room for The Walking Dead‘s less focused on characters to get more of the screen time pie.

There’s no real replacement for Rick — Lincoln’s Rick Grimes is synonymous with this flagship television series, and there was never any one character poised to take over that role — so the best path moving forward might be not trying to replace Rick Grimes, and instead have the bigger supporting players all take a step forward in an attempt to carry that otherwise irreplaceable role.

Daryl

Reedus’ Daryl Dixon might be a natural successor as leading man from a financial standpoint — merchandise from the zombie series typically bears his likeness more often than not, and the bow-wielding hunter has long been among the series’ most popular characters — but Daryl Dixon has never been leader material, happily taking the passenger’s seat as Rick Grimes’ right hand man and enforcer.

Daryl’s presence will be upped as a natural byproduct of Rick’s absence, which could play a major role in Daryl’s story moving forward, as the character hasn’t suffered a significant personal loss since brother Merle (Michael Rooker) in season 3.

He’s since formed a tight bond with Rick Grimes, who openly acknowledges that brotherhood. With Rick Grimes presumably out of the picture, how does that affect Daryl? He’s long been a follower, not a leader — what happens when the lone wolf has to step up and guide the pack?

Michonne

Danai Gurira’s katana-wielding zombie slayer evolved from Alexandrian constable to Alexandrian First Lady, serving as Rick’s closest confidant once Michonne became his lover as well as surrogate mother to Carl and Judith.

Daryl might not be a leader of men, but Michonne is fully capable of stepping up as de facto leader of Alexandria should Rick Grimes be on his way out.

She’s a ferocious warrior but simultaneously diplomatic and warm, with a commanding presence that makes Michonne’s evolution into community head a natural step forward.

While Michonne would likely take over more of Rick’s role if he dies, AMC has to contend with Gurira’s blossoming movie career: the popular actress was a breakout in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, reprising her fan-favorite role of Wakandan general Okoye in Avengers: Infinity War.

Gurira now has two $1 billion-plus grossers to her name, and will be a hallmark of the Black Panther franchise moving forward.

The actress openly admitted losing 18-year-old actor Chandler Riggs was “hard” and “devastating” — their characters have long had a significant bond — and with the show losing Riggs and Lincoln in quick succession, one has to wonder if Gurira is eyeing an exit of her own.

Carol

Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) will be the series’ longest-lasting survivors still on the flagship show if Rick dies, making an even bigger role for the fan-favorite a foregone conclusion.

McBride is a veteran of the series and with her longtime bond with Daryl, audiences should expect to see more of her — even if their friendship has waned in recent years and Carol has since integrated into the Kingdom community, cozying up to King Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Negan

Among the most popular additions to the series is Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, who famously lorded over the Saviors until his defeat and capture at the hands of a merciful Rick Grimes in the season 8 finale.

As comic book readers know, Rick’s arch-foe receives even more critical development after his defeat and capture in Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic book series, where the bat-swinging bad guy eventually reforms — a change of colors that, at least so far, is entirely genuine.

It was long suspected Negan’s live-action counterpart would follow the comic book trajectory, and with Rick Grimes out of the picture, it’s likely Negan’s rehabilitation will get even more of a focus than it did in the comics — which also had the heavy task of convincing its audience the brutal villain was capable of change.

Aaron

In his handful of seasons on the show, Ross Marquand’s Aaron has proved a loyal and capable survivor, outlasting almost all of his old Alexandrian counterparts.

In his handful of seasons on the show, Ross Marquand's Aaron has proved a loyal and capable survivor, outlasting almost all of his old Alexandrian counterparts.

Aaron has formed close bonds with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Enid (Katelyn Nacon), as well as earning the respect of an initially distrustful Rick Grimes. The character has a lot of mileage left to go as The Walking Dead has just scratched the surface with the fan-favorite, who could take on an even bigger role at either Alexandria or Hilltop, soon due to likely lose its leader as Cohan, like Lincoln, will be phased out of the series after just a handful of appearances in season 9.





Enid

Orphaned survivor Enid (Katelyn Nacon) reportedly will have a “bigger role” come season 9 after spending much of her limited season 8 screen time at Hilltop and Oceanside.

The character often has little to do, but as an apprentice of sorts for Maggie, Enid could soon assume an even bigger role at Hilltop following Cohan’s “phasing out” and subsequent departure.

Jesus

Also likely to take over command duties at the Hilltop is Jesus (Tom Payne), former advisor to ousted Hilltop leader Gregory (Xander Berkeley) and now right hand man to Maggie.

The man bun-wearing Jesus had a larger role to play in Kirkman’s comic book series, even entering into an eventual relationship with Aaron.

Jesus appeared infrequently in season 8, but can also be spotted in the season 9 set photos sporting a more comic book accurate look.

Like Daryl, Jesus is a lieutenant who will soon likely find himself thrust into a bigger role following the departure of Lincoln and Cohan, whose vacated positions will surely dramatically shake up The Walking Dead as season 9 shifts into the new world.

The Walking Dead returns this fall on AMC.