‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Becomes 10th Highest Paid Actor

The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln has become the tenth highest paid actor for his final season of the AMC series.

According to Forbes, Lincoln is hauling in an estimated $11 million for his work on Season Nine of the AMC show. By the season’s end, he will have earned the checks for only appearing in five episodes (barring a flashback or surprising return later in the year).

Lincoln’s $11 million season ranks behing Ty Burrell’s $12 million Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s $13 million on Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet’s $13.5 million on Modern Family, Ed O’Neil’s $14 million on Modern Family, Mark Harmon’s $19 million on NCIS, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg’s $23.5 million each on Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki’s $25 million on Big Bang Theory, and Jim Parsons’ $26.5 million on Big Bang Theory.

This is the first time Rick Grimes actor Lincoln has become among the ten highest paid actors. The same report notes that Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus will likely replace Lincoln on the list in 2019, having renegotiated his contract with the AMC series moving forward.

After making his exit from the AMC show official during The Walking Dead‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con, Lincoln came by ComicBook.com’s studio to talk more about his role in the current season. Whether or not Rick Grimes is killed to create Lincoln’s departure is unknown, but one specific statement has fans clinging to hope: “My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln said. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Lincoln’s final episode of The Walking Dead will air on November 4 as Episode 9×05. Episode 9×05 is titled, “What Comes After”. The official synopsis for the episode reads, “Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.