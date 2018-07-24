‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Says Rick Doesn’t Necessarily Die

Though Andrew Lincoln is leaving The Walking Dead, the writing is not necessarily on the wall for Rick Grimes just yet.

Speaking to members of the press at a press conference during San Diego Comic Con, Lincoln opened up about his exit from the AMC series, where he was specifically asked if his exit means Rick will certainly die. “Well, I think Lennie James is a perfect example of leaving without dying and doing rather well on it,” Lincoln said. “I just saw him about five minutes ago…So, yes, there is that way, and then there is obviously the other way which we’ve done quite a lot. Obviously, I’m not going to tell you which way. I mean, I prefer the Lennie James of it all, but I think what we have in store this season is truly remarkable and I’m very, very proud of the work that we’ve done.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

James, who plays Morgan Jones and is the last remaining cast member from The Walking Dead‘s first episode in 2010 who is still a member of the Dead universe moving forward.

“My character is dead in the comic books, dude! I’ve outlived Rick, I’ve outlived myself! It’s a surreal one,” James told ComicBook.com. “I have some notion of what happens and how it happens and it’s gonna be an exciting thing for people to follow and see. He made the choice that he had to make for the right reasons. He looks so well! This zombie stuff takes it out of you but he looks so well. I’m not worried about Andy! He’s not doing our hours, I don’t feel sorry for him!”

While Lincoln is not quite ready to admit this is a permanent farewell from The Walking Dead, he did become emotional for the first time after admitting to his exit on the Hall H stage at Comic Con.

“I’ll tell you what, at the end of the panel, it sort of hit me a little bit,” Lincoln said. “I got kind of choked up, and it’s been nine years of coming here. I love this place and I love seeing the fans, and you’ve been such a vital part of this experience. But as I said, my relationship with Mr. Grimes is far from over.”

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!