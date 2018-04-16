Andrew Lincoln Addresses The Whisperers In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Possibilities

Whether or not the Whisperers are coming to The Walking Dead in Season Nine remains a mystery but the show’s leading man is eager to see them.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Andrew Lincoln opened up about the show’s potential next villainous group known well by readers of Robert Kirkman’s comics. “I haven’t actually read that in the comic book,” Lincoln admits. “I didn’t get that far with the Whisperers. I know that they skin zombies and wear them and that’s the deal. They move through the land looking like the undead but they’re talking, whispering. That’s super cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite closing the book before getting to the issues in which the Whisperers wreak havoc across the Alexandrian survivors, Lincoln has heard enough about them to know he wants them on his AMC series. In fact, there was a blatant tease of the Whisperers in the moments which lead up to Rick coming face to face with Negan.

“I don’t know if we’re going there but I hope we are because I think it’s extraordinary,” Lincoln said. “Everybody keeps talking about talking about Alpha being the most bad-ass of bad-ass but we’ll see. I don’t know if we’re gonna pick up directly or after a time jump but certainly those scenes could be… The vision that Carl had for the future, this Utopian dream, I don’t think it’s gonna be a happy journey towards that. There seems to be a lot of descent between the communities in that last act of last night’s episode.”

Still, the show will feel brand new after Episode 8×16 was essentially a series finale in many ways. “I think that when we got the news that Carl was dying on the show, it certainly for me, it felt like very much a bookend of a much bigger journey that began in the hospital,” Lincoln said. “Searching for his wife and his son were the two engines that kept this man alive at the beginning of the show eight years. To lose the second engine that fueled him, at this point, certainly did feel, to me personally, not just the end of a chapter but a book, really.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.