‘The Walking Dead’ National Art Contest Announced in the UK

FOX, which distributes The Walking Dead internationally, has announced a national fan art competition ahead of the opening of a The Walking Dead gallery in Spring 2019.

Fans can have their work displayed in the gallery, and the top 20 will receive cash prizes. The theme of the art contest is “favorite moments” from the television series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Entries are not restricted to drawings. Any kind of static artwork from sculptures to installations are eligible.

There are plenty of moments to choose from over the show’s eight-season history, from Rick’s ride into Atlanta in the first episode, through to Negan’s reign of terror.

The panel of judges is “looking for incredible pieces of artwork that captures fan favorite The Walking Dead moments in creative and colorful ways, displaying the unrivaled passion and love for this show.” The Walking Dead‘s executive producer, director, and special effects make-up designer Greg Nicotero will be on the judging panel and deciding the overall winners.

Up to 20 pieces of artwork will be selected and featured on FOX’s social channels and in a pop-up exhibition in London. The overall winner will receive up to £2,000.

The exhibition will display the best artwork submitted. More details can be found here, with further information coming in early 2019.

The previous season of The Walking Dead brought the “All Out War” storyline to an end after pitting Rick Grimes and his group against Negan and the Saviors. In Season Nine, the series jumps forward 18 months and Rick leading the efforts to rebuild civilization.

But we know that doesn’t last. Andrew Lincoln’s time playing Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead is coming to an end in tonight’s episode, a decision that showrunner Angela Kang says Lincoln had a say in.

“You know, we start with the writers’ room and try to figure out the story, thinking about the themes, but of course we had so many great conversations with Andrew,” told ET. “He’s been amazing this season, as he has been this entire journey on the show. I can say that I think that the send-off is incredibly emotional. It’s filled with twists and turns, it’s epic and so I’m really excited to share that with the fans even though we will miss Andrew and Rick. I hope that we’ve done service to that story.”

Will you be submitting your work to The Walking Dead‘s art contest? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.