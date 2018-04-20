‘The Walking Dead’ Takes Over ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster

The Walking Dead is having an All Out Infinity War with a new fan-made poster.

The AMC zombie show’s characters were all plugged into the character-packed poster for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film which pulls together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes. In the movie, the characters are coming together to fight the most powerful villain they will ever face: Thanos. Naturally, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan takes the Mad Titan’s face, while Rick Grimes stands in for Iron Man.

Check out the fan-man poster for The Walking Dead: All Out Infinity War below!

It’s okay to laugh at the fact that the one-eyed Thor simply got a Sheriff’s hat and you thought it was Carl. The God of Thunder and late child of the apocalypse had some super one-eyed strength in common, while Rick’s kid was alive, anyway.

This isn’t the first time The Walking Dead and the Avengers have had a crossover of sorts. The official The Walking Dead Twitter account previously threw a touch of shade at Marvel Studios movie, claiming to have a bigger crossover on the horizon themselves.

The Walking Dead franchise is getting in on the fun, as you can see below:

Marvel: “#InfinityWar is the most ambitious crossover event in history”

Us: pic.twitter.com/VnvIkao6yk — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 20, 2018

The tease from Skybound’s Twitter account was more than simply a joking jab at Marvel’s giant movie. It was also a well-timed ad for the Survival Sunday event which kicked off the crossover between The Walking Dead and its sibling series Fear the Walking Dead. The event took place on Sunday, as Morgan Jones exited The Walking Dead following its Season Eight finale and head over to Fear the Walking Dead for its Season Four premiere.

“I’m not saying it won’t happen ever,” former The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple said of a crossover which would bring more characters together in the vein of Marvel’s Infinity War, but added there are “no plans right now” for such a massive crossover. “Do remember for years it seemed unlikely that there would be any crossover between the shows. So within any creative endeavor you’ve got to leave a little room for it, but right now we’re not planning that.”

Still, The Walking Dead might be headed to the movies, with a potential cinematic spinoff possibly on the way.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.