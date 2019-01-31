‘The Walking Dead’ Gets ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thanos Mash-up For Perfect Death

A fan of The Walking Dead has added Thanos of Avengers: Infinity War to a devastating sequence from the zombie drama.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 9 follow. Major spoilers!

In the final moments of The Walking Dead‘s final episode for 2018, the Whisperers revealed their presence by taking out Paul “Jesus” Rovia. During an encounter with the survivors in an ominous graveyard, Jesus was stabbed in the back and held closely to his Whisperer murderer, who quietly told him, “You are where you do not belong.”

Now, a fan of The Walking Dead has taken a line from the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War and replaced the Whisperer’s line of dialogue with it. Check out the video as posted to Reddit below.

“No resurrections this time,” the Whisperer (or Thanos) says to Jesus.

It’s an impressive bit of irony, given the character’s name, and the fact that this is what Thanos said after killing a Loki character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who had been thought dead several times prior.

Jesus, however, is only the first of what will likely be many victims in the upcoming Whisperer story arc on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, none of the heroes on AMC’s zombie show are expected to be revived by time travel or other super heroic means.

Still, fans will get a look at Jesus when The Walking Dead returns in February. “It might be my essence in the next episode of The Walking Dead,” Paul “Jesus” Rovia actor Tom Payne told ComicBook.com with a laugh at Wizard World New Orleans when asked about Jesus’ corpse appearing in the mid-season premiere, where it will be transported home to Hilltop for burial.

“I mean, we’re still in the graveyard, and I’m still there in the middle of the graveyard, so it’s a decision on whether they take my body, what they do with my body, [or] if I get stabbed in the head. That hasn’t happened yet,” Payne said. “Maybe I become a walker and bite [Aaron actor] Ross [Marquand], or [Daryl actor] Norman [Reedus]… maybe I’m like [a] ninja zombie.”

In reality, Jesus is dead, and the Hilltop is going to be looking for a new leader.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.