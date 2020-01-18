The Walking Dead Star Says “No Way” Eugene and Rosita Romance Happens

There’s “no way” a romance develops between Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) on The Walking Dead, says recently exited star Avi Nash, whose Siddiq welcomed daughter Coco with Rosita in-between Seasons 9 and 10. Rosita previously told Eugene their friendship would “never” turn romantic earlier in Season 10, but a possible “Eusita” romance was teased in the trailer for the second half of the season: an almost dreamlike scene shows Eugene readying himself for a kiss from his longtime crush, who is currently involved with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), suggesting the show might adapt the comic book’s romantic relationship between the two that ended in tragedy.

“What? I didn’t even know about that,” Nash told Metro when asked about the supposed intimate encounter between Rosita and Eugene, who overstepped boundaries when he wedged himself into a co-parenting position as part of the “love quadrangle” centered around the new mother. “She kind of moves on, but I have no idea about that that I couldn’t even [speculate]. I’m very surprised by that.”

Siddiq was the most recent major member of Team Family to die, killed after he discovered friend Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was a Whisperer spy sent by Alpha (Samantha Morton) to help topple the Alexandria community from the inside.

“Hopefully, Siddiq’s death will impact her like it has everyone else,” Nash said. “Even though we might not have seen him as much as other characters he’s been around for seven or eight years now [in universe]. He’s very much an impactful member of that group and I think that includes relationships with Rosita, with Michonne, with Gabriel, with Eugene, with Judith, you know, so I think his death should affect the majority of the characters.”

The loss will factor into the endgame for Michonne (Danai Gurira), but with Rosita, we’ll “have to see what happens going forward.” Asked about the possibility of Eugene taking over daddy duty for baby Coco, Nash replied, “Shut your mouth! No way!”

In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nash admitted he didn’t know if Siddiq and Rosita might have reignited their brief romantic relationship had the dad survived his encounter with Dante.

“I always loved that those characters had this tragic set of ‘what ifs’ tied to their relationship from the start: What if they had been more than a fling? What if Siddiq had wanted more? What if Rosita hadn’t been with Gabe when she was pregnant? What if Eugene would just get the message already?!” Nash said. “The truth is I don’t know. That said… I do think these characters are of the sort of people who find their way back to each other time and time again over the course of their lives, and that maybe just once, the timing is right and it sticks. But that’s just another tragic ‘what if?’”

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.