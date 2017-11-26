Avi Nash Cast In The Walking Dead Season 8

The Walking Dead‘s cast continues to grow as the series rolls into its eighth season. Avi Nash has been cast in an unnamed role.

Nash’s previous work includes an episode of Silicon Valley and Postal Jerks, with feature film work extending to Barry, Learning To Drive, Amateur Night, and In Search of America. For now, the actor is the only cast member confirmed to be joining the series as Season Eight approaches, with his debut episode remaining unknown.

Though unannounced, Nash appeared briefly in The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight trailer. ComicBook.com reached out to AMC for comment but the network declined. There is no word yet on whether Nash’s role is recurring, regular, or as a guest star.

The AMC series adds the actor to its already massive roster heading heading into an All Out War which will inevitably shrink it once again.

Although Nash’s role is unconfirmed, there is one character from Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics which he will likely be portraying…

Siddiq

Siddiq is a character in The Walking Dead comics first introduced in issue #127. The issue was the first issue which followed the All Out War storyline, fulfilling a time jump of an estimated two years in the aftermath.

While Siddiq’s comic book debut came after the war in the comics, his television debut may came earlier for one specific reason: Siddiq is a survivor from the Oceanside community. Oceanside was also introduced after the All Out War story had ended, but it has already become a part of the AMC series.

On television, the Oceanside’s story is one which claims Negan and the Saviors killed all of their men. If Siddiq were to survive the slaughter, he would have had to flee the community.

Siddiq works on a construction crew at the Alexandria Safe-Zone but develops a romantic relationship which fans were made aware of well after the other half perished. In the most recent issue of Kirkman’s books, Siddiq revealed to Eugene he had been involved with Rosita, likely making him the father of her unborn child.

The character plays a key role in the Whisperer War story, serving as a soldier in the Alexandria army and attempting to recruit soldiers from Oceanside.

Casting Call

Months ago, a casting call went out for a character named, “Abbud.” The role claimed to be unique to television, despite pulling from a comic book counterpart. Such moves are common on the AMC series, though the name of the character is likely false in an effort to preserve surprises for viewers.

“Abbud, an innately likable Muslim American whose nerves are, let’s say, jangled, because he’s flown solo for too long in zombieland,” the report said. “Of the pair, the former is likelier to survive the looming conflict.”

Another possibility, based on the comics, is Abbud filling the role of Marcus, a Kingdom soldier, or even stepping in for the void left by Corey Hawkins’ exit from the show as Heath in favor of 24: Legacy.

