Massive ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Billboard Takes Brooklyn

A completely original piece of art promoting The Walking Dead for the rest of its eighth season has plastered a billboard in Brooklyn.

The billboard was specially created by The Walking Dead executive producer and visual effects genius Greg Nicotero, who hand picked Christopher Sly to bring the masterpiece to life. On it are some of the most important characters The Walking Dead has to offer, paying homage to some of Nicotero’s biggest influences as a filmmaker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the process of bringing the banner to life and its Brooklyn billboard home in the post from AMC‘s Instagram account below!

No word yet on where exactly in Brooklyn the billboard is posted. The quote on the billboard is noteworthy, however. “My mercy prevails over my wrath,” is the phrase first uttered by Siddiq at the gas station which Rick would later echo in a hazy flash forward sequence which has not yet been realized in real time.

“As a kid, I was heavily influenced by movie poster artists… John Berkey (the 1976 version of King Kong, The Towering Inferno), Roger Kastel (Jaws, The Empire Strikes Back), and our season 1 poster artist Drew Struzan (Back to the Future, E.T.),” Nicotero told EW. “We wanted to bring back some of that style and flair in this piece by telling our story in a painting as opposed to just a photo collage.”

Sly’s decision to get on board with creating The Walking Dead’s billboard was an easy one. “Greg called, and we started talking about our mutual love of John Berkey’s work, the King Kong poster, Towering Inferno, the great disaster movie posters,” Sly said. “Greg’s a really smart guy, he understands that visual language. I have Jaws and King Kong hanging on my walls, and every time, they just blow me out of the water. That’s what drew me to the project, first how fast me and Greg got along, and how fast we both locked in on how much fun it would be to approach The Walking Dead in that vain.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.