‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals New Bomber Jackets For Black Friday

The Walking Dead is having a Black Friday sale of its own, with new faction-based bomber jackets going on sale.

Skybound, the publisher behind Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics, unleashed the new merchandise on Friday. There are four options for fans to get their hands on: Saviors, Hilltop, Kingdom, and Survivors. Each jacket comes with its own respective logos for the community featured!

Check out the jackets and hit the links to Skybound’s site below to get your own.

These jackets are based on The Walking Dead comics and logos inspired by the art of Charlie Adlard. The AMC TV series based on the same zombie drama has featured each of the factions from the comics, though the logos have not been a part of the branding for any groups.

The Saviors logo features a wartime vulture clutching Negan’s Lucille bat in its talons.

The Kingdom logo features a tiger, inspired by Shiva, holding a sword in its mouth. After all, this group does pride itself on its medieval nature!

The Hilltop jacket matches the community’s theme of rebuilding. A logo consistent with that of a blacksmith is featured, for fans who want to follow the lead of Carl Grimes.

The “Survivors” logo seems loosely based on the Alexandria bunch. A skull wearing Rick’s sheriff hat and an eyepatch consistent with Carl’s is layered over a rifle and sword, likely reflecting Michonne’s weapon of choice!

