Chandler Riggs Petitioning For Release of The Walking Dead Blooper Reels

Chandler Riggs hopes to see The Walking Dead officially release its “really, really funny” behind-the-scenes blooper reels. Riggs, who played Carl Grimes on the first eight seasons of The Walking Dead, said in July he was “starting a petition for @WalkingDead_AMC to release all of the blooper reels” in a tweet that received nearly 20,000 likes. Riggs’ Change.org petition has so far earned 4,020 signatures of its 5,000 signature goal. In the petition aimed at AMC Networks, Riggs wrote, “I really wanna see them.” Disc distributor Lionsgate Home Entertainment, formerly Anchor Bay Entertainment, have never included the gag reels on TWD‘s DVD or Blu-ray sets.

“I was watching New Girl, I was watching the bloopers for New Girl, and I was dying laughing. I was like, ‘Why don’t they release the gag reels for Walking Dead?’ Because they do exist,” Riggs told Skybound’s Talk Dead to Me podcast. “I remember going to the wrap parties and seeing the gag reels, and it was always so funny. I get that it’s special to the crew, but I feel like after like 10 years, it’d be cool to see some of the gag reels. Because there’s some really, really funny moments in there. And all of the gag reels, actually, that I think deserve to see the light of day, in my opinion at least.”

“I know when I watch a show, and I see the gag reels for it, it’s my favorite thing to see the actors break character or whatever,” he continued. “It’s just really cool.”

Host Johnny O’Dell suggested a social media campaign — hashtag #ReleaseTWDBlooperReel — inspired by efforts to see the release of director Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League. Supporters of that effort have rallied behind the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Since leaving TWD, Riggs boarded drama A Million Little Things, now airing its sophomore season on ABC.

“When I got that email [inviting me back for Season 2, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is great,’ because I loved being [in Vancouver] for those couple of episodes at the end of last season,” Riggs said in a recent interview. “And I couldn’t wait to get to meet more of the cast and the crew and everything, and it’s been so amazing being up here so far and shooting with such an amazing family of a cast. It’s really, really great, I could not be more happy to be here.”

