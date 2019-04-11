The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Throws Hilarious Shade At Former Showrunner Scott Gimple

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs is having a little fun on Twitter, jabbing former showrunner Scott Gimple for deviating from the show’s comic book source material. Riggs played Carl Grimes on the AMC zombie show beginning in its first season in 2010 through Season Eight in 2018. While the character is still alive in Robert Kirkman’s comics, showrunner Scott Gimple made a creative decision to kill the character during the All Out War story.

Now, Riggs is poking fun at Gimple online.

“Y’all need to read the comics,” Skybound’s The Walking Dead account tweeted at some fans.

Riggs chimed in with the perfect response: “That’s what I told Scott Gimple.”

that’s what i told scott gimple — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 1, 2019

Riggs followed the joke up with another tweet reading, “[Just kidding, Scott Gimple], miss you my man.”

Though many fans were infuriated over the loss of Carl on The Walking Dead, the actor didn’t appear to have any bad blood toward the series he worked on for eight years. Upon exiting, Riggs handled all of his interviews with an impressive level of professionalism despite being caught off guard by the sudden exit.

“I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs told ComicBook.com in an interview surrounding The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere, his final episode. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Riggs has been very active on social media since his exit from the AMC zombie show, often sharing his musical pursuits and other acting endeavors. As a result of social media activity, he sees countless messages from fans and is grateful for the support offered to him since leaving a character they and he have spent years with.

“When it first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs said. “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2.