‘The Walking Dead’ Calendar Ruthlessly Jabs Current Season

The Walking Dead released a calendar with a different trivia question for each day of the week, with March 5’s question ruthlessly reminding fans of the show’s current events.

“What, according to Hershel, should be Rick’s one and only concern?” the question referencing Episode 2×13 asks. Of the four multiple choice answers, the correct response is, “Keeping Carl alive.” Of course, this hurts The Walking Dead fans particularly right now as Carl died in the Mid-Season premiere just over a week ago. If only Hershel could see Rick now…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out a photo of The Walking Dead‘s trivia calendar below.

Ahead of The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season premiere episode, Chandler Riggs opened up to ComicBook.com about his final days on the AMC show. “I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs said. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

Despite joking that his character survived horrors in the apocalypse only to die by tripping in the woods with a few random walkers and a stranger, Riggs promises he is satisfied with how the show handled Carl. “I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs said. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Riggs is also incredibly grateful for the outpouring support for him and his character. “When [Episode 8×08] first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs says, “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.