‘The Walking Dead’: New Photos Of Walker That Bit Carl

The Walking Dead Mid-Season Eight premiere revealed a closer look at the walker which bit Carl Grimes, marking Rick’s only son for death.

In the opening moments of Episode 8×09, Carl’s journey in the woods with new friend Siddiq was brought back to the show. What appeared, at first, to be a character being temporarily overwhelmed by the undead in Episode 8×06 would turn out to be the moment which took Carl from the world. The bite mark was revealed in Episode 8×08, with a close up shot of the walker sinking its teeth into Carl coming in Episode 8×09.

Check out some photos of the walker which claimed Carl Grimes in the gallery below.

“I joke about [Carl tripping an getting bit], but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs told ComicBook.com. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Since the moment which saw Carl revealing his fate in the Mid-Season Eight finale, Riggs has received an outpouring love from fans for which he is tremendously grateful. “When it first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs says, “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.