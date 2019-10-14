Michonne (Danai Gurira) readies Alexandria against the Whisperers in the first clip from The Walking Dead 10×03, “Ghosts.” When the walled off community is swamped by a flood of walkers directed by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) pack, Alexandria is exhausted by the unending assault. That’s when high-ranking Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch) instructs Michonne to meet with Alpha at the border now marking Whisperer territory, land the survivors are never to enter. It’s the same site where Michonne, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) were horrified to stumble across ten decapitated heads, including Carol’s son Henry (Matt Lintz), displayed on pikes. Now they’re ordered to meet with Alpha — unarmed.

“We are on edge. And it is going to get worse before it gets better,” Michonne says when calming growing tensions at an Alexandria town hall. “But we aren’t gonna get through it at all if we do not act as one.”

Alexandria is then split into three objectives across three groups. Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) will take point in guarding the gate from the northern wave of walkers while Aaron (Ross Marquand) takes troops on a mission to handle the southern wave, breaking it up before it hits the wall. That leaves Michonne, Carol and Daryl to deal with the border.

“You’re really going in there unarmed?” asks Carol, who has already expressed discomfort with abiding by Alpha’s imposed laws. Not liking it either, Daryl tells Carol, “We got no choice.”

Seeking vengeance for her son, Carol is out to start a fight since locking eyes with Alpha while crossed into her territory in the closing minutes of the Season 10 premiere.

“Carol really wasn’t out for vengeance, she was just dealing with her grief. And she was dealing with her grief in a very constructive way,” director Greg Nicotero previously told EW of Carol’s months-long time away at sea, where she worked alongside Oceanside as a “sea dog.”

“As soon as she lays eyes on Alpha at the end, you know all of that is gone,” Nicotero added. “[Daryl is] like, ‘Listen, we found a mask. And we got some scouts going out, are you interested?’ And she’s like, ‘Nope, I’m not interested.’ She doesn’t want to go there. And she was completely fine not going there until she lays eyes on Alpha. And then it’s like, ‘Well, now I got to go there.’”

Viewers will also spot Carol popping pills. This, plus her actions at the meeting with Alpha, lends to Daryl’s “complicated” relationship with his best friend in Season 10.

“If you look at all the things that have happened to Carol, she’s lost so much, you know? And she’s become very damaged because of it,” Reedus said at ACE Comic Con Midwest. “So there’s a lot of that kind of relationship this year.”

