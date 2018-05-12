‘The Walking Dead’ Will Finally Address Carol and Daryl’s Relationship

The Walking Dead will finally put a label on Carol and Daryl’s relationship, one way or another, in Season Nine.

The AMC series began production on its ninth season almost two weeks ago, where two of the original characters might just be revealing what’s actually going on between them. Finally. In The Walking Dead‘s Mailbag, Skybound’s Johnny O’Dell fielded a fan question regarding the couple as they’ll stand in Season Nine. While he dodged offering any true spoilers, O’Dell did promise what sounds like an important moment for fans.

“It’s true – Daryl and Carol haven’t been as close as they were in the past,” O’Dell wrote. “Exiling yourself/getting captured/being deployed for a war has a tendency of creating distance – and expect some of the ramifications of that to follow in Season 9. But also expect Carol and Daryl to address their friendship too.”

Daryl and Carol have had their little romantic/platonic relationship since the earliest season of The Walking Dead. Having started the apocalypse in Atlanta, Daryl has been along for the ride as Carol evolved from a humbled and abused wife to strong and capable widow. The characters have previously joked about relationships, but never cemented it with a kiss or any sort of indication of true romance — at least on the screen.

“It is whatever. It is what you see,” Carol actress Melissa McBride told ComicBook.com early in Season Eight’s airing. “There’s so many projections on their relationship that it is whatever it is to whomever is watching. And what frustrates viewers with some of the Caryl, C-A-R-Y-L, fans that get frustrated because they want that confirmation. They want the kiss. They want something, and they get frustrated, and they get upset because they don’t have it. But it what it is, and they obviously love one another. They obviously care very deeply for one another. He’s the most important person to her, and I don’t know what to say about it anymore.”

Of course, those fans rooting for Carol and Daryl to get together might have one big obstacle standing in their way by the name of Ezekiel when the show returns. The characters seemed to have a formed a special bond in Season Eight and Carol is showing signs of Michonne’s role from The Walking Dead comics, which involves a relationship with the King.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.