AMC has released a clip from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming Episode 9×11.

The clip was released by IGN.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×11 is titled, “Bounty.” The official synopsis for Bounty reads, “The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter. A supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.” The episode is directed by Meera Menon on a script from Matt Negrete.

In the clip above, Carol and King Ezekiel lead a charge of Kingdom residents against walkers in a movie theater. It’s quite clear this is the “dangerous quest” in reference from the episode’s synopsis. While details have not yet been revealed regarding the circumstances, it is the King’s decision to obtain a certain item which has lead the group to this scenario.

Music is rarely used in The Walking Dead and when it is featured it often sets a tone. Fitting King Ezekiel’s joyous and outlandish attitude, the tune in the clip above offers a light-hearted and somewhat funny vibe to contrast the very serious scenario of fighting with the undead. It could be a sign of how far the characters have come as they consider the walkers to be a less serious threat than human enemies in many instances.

What do you want to see in The Walking Dead Episode 9×11? Do you think Carol, Ezekiel, Jerry, and Diane are in any really trouble in the clip above? What could be worth risking their lives in a movie theater for? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.