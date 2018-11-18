‘The Walking Dead’: Carol’s New Long-Haired Look Becomes a Meme

A six-year time skip on The Walking Dead brought big changes for Carol (Melissa McBride), including a new family made of husband Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and son Henry (Matt Lintz), and a long-haired look fans are now comparing to everything from The Witcher and Halloween to The Lord of the Rings.

“I know all the actors had such a great time just collaborating on the looks, and the hair,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of reinventing The Walking Dead and its characters with a multi-year time jump.

Both McBride and Michonne star Danai Gurira had “these great ideas on what to do with their hair that we were able to design,” Kang said, pointing to McBride’s citing Carol’s history as a survivor of an abusive and controlling marriage.

“Melissa, at first we were going to keep her hair short, but she was like, ‘You know, it’d be really interesting to have her grow her hair long.’ There’s a whole story behind why Carol has short hair, and we actually have a scene that speaks to that at some point in the season,” Kang explained.

“It’s part of the backstory of Carol and why she has short hair, why she had short hair in her marriage and everything. It really shows where that character is at with her state of happiness. She’s at a place where she feels safe and at peace, and that’s reflected in the hair.

“That really was very driven by Melissa’s feelings about where the character was at. That was the process. It came out of these conversations about these characters, and where they felt they were at, and what is important to maintain about that character’s personality, et cetera.”

Carol has let her hair down, literally, acting as a major counter to her marriage with the emotionally and physically abusive Ed (Adam Minarovich).

The longer hair also signifies the mostly quiet peacetime of the past six years, which also played out in a pacifist streak Carol nurtured as result of her motherly relationship with young Kingdom ward Henry.

Carol next reunites with woodsman best friend Daryl (Norman Reedus) in “Stradivarius,” premiering Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

Look at the Rings

I CANT LOOK AT CAROL WITHOUT THINKING OF THE LORD OF THE RINGS MOVIES LMAO#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PHPZ2rz6FB — mel,, ☁️ (@valentinemaIum) November 12, 2018

Carol the White

#thewalkingdead carol gone full Gandalf this episode, and father Gabriel is getting some in the apocalypse too! #thewalkingdeaduk pic.twitter.com/bqGAjMNNyS — Robyn Brown (@bobnotrobyn) November 12, 2018

Why did Carol have to turn into Gandalf though! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/hqv9Nqihle — Michele (@shellbelle1022) November 12, 2018

They Share a Love of Burning People Alive

’90s Movie References Everywhere

Carol’s hair didn’t grow an inch between season 1 and season 9 yet across this new time jump she somehow turned into Aunt Meg from Twister?????????????? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tO2TsUR7Jg — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 12, 2018

They got Carol looking like Miss Daisy. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/L5l8u0s924 — Sweet Potato Pie Advocate (@lynjaimeee) November 12, 2018

Carol aged 50 years in the jump ?????? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZbycoHgQni — Black Prayer Hands (@blackprayerhand) November 12, 2018

The Witcher Dead

Not sure if this is Henry cavill as Geralt from @netflix the Witcher series or carol …. #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/d7IiylLzkY — TWD IRELAND (@TWDIRE) November 5, 2018

Fatality

I love that Carol on The Walking Deadnow looks like Raiden from Mortal Kombat #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1YCn0pqrLg — Michael Heslington (@blink_mikey) November 17, 2018

Carol the Unburnt, Mother of Henry, Breaker of Saviors, Lady of Kingdom

WIGardium Leviosa

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.