‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Easter Egg Pays Tribute to Sophia

The Walking Dead will pay tribute to its fallen characters in Season Nine, including Season Two victim Sophia Pelettier.

In a recent post from showrunner Angela Kang, it was revealed that Carol will keep the memory of her daughter Sophia alive with a costume detail in Season Nine. The first hint of a necklace paying tribute to Sophia can be seen in the newly released photo, which sees Carol in a bit of trouble with a Savior character.

Check out the photo and then read Kang’s description of the scenario and the Sophia tribute below!

“Badass Carol is facing off with a new character,” Kang said. “Keen-eyed viewers may have recognized Rhys Coiro in the trailer — a terrific actor playing the Savior ‘Jed’ this season. Melissa and I talked about Carol’s wardrobe at the start of the season and she said she really loves wearing men’s button down shirts — that’s when she feels the most quintessentially ‘Carol.’ And the new necklace is a tribute to her daughter Sophia. Melissa carried around a hair bauble of Sophia’s for years in her pockets and we thought it’d be interesting to make a piece of ‘memorial jewelry’ out of it.”

Heading into Season Nine, Carol might finally be able to embrace the memory of Sophia after she opened up to King Ezekiel in Season Eight. Having talked about the loss of her daughter might have made the wound hurt just a little less. Moving into the new episodes, she will be going as far as taking on a relationship with King Ezekiel, which has now officially been seen through first-look photos.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, and returned for the second half of its fourth season on Aug. 12.