The Walking Dead Roasts Chandler Riggs With Savage Tweet

Chandler Riggs grew up on The Walking Dead. He joined the AMC zombie series when he was ten years old and continued until he was abruptly fired from the series in its eight season at the age of eighteen. His Carl Grimes character went down heroically and has been missed ever since. Now, Riggs has bought a house, which The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account used as ammunition for a savage burn.

“I just bought a house,” Riggs tweeted on Wednesday. That was all it took to tee The Walking Dead up for a savage remark.

“Doubt you’ll stay in it though,” The Walking Dead tweeted. It’s a call back to, well, every time one of Carl’s parents asked him to stay in the house on the AMC series. Lori nor Rick seemed to have much luck in getting Riggs’ character to listen to them. So, Riggs might just not stay in his house either.

Or, he will. “That was like one time eight years ago,” Riggs responded.

Check out the exchange between Riggs and The Walking Dead below…

Doubt you’ll stay in it though 🙄 https://t.co/Yr5jev6cn9 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 4, 2019

The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account has been known to be a littlle saucy. Funny comments are often spouted from the account. One might say it’s basically the Wendy’s of the comic book world.

The writer and creator of The Walking Dead came to Riggs’ defense. “Yeah, guys, back off!” Robert Kirkman wrote in a follow up tweet.

In an interview with ComicBook.com from 2018, Riggs promised he has no ill will towards The Walking Dead for his abrupt exit after such a long commitment to the series. “I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs told ComicBook.com in an interview surrounding The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere, his final episode. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

The Walking Dead comics have ended. The Walking Dead TV series is set to return at 9pm ET on October 6 on AMC.