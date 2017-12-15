‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Wants To Tell His Story On Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Walking Dead‘s Chandler Riggs has a story to tell and he wants to do so on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead midseason 8 finale follow!

Riggs, who plays the recently bitten by walker Carl Grimes, will be exiting The Walking Dead when the show returns for the second half of its eighth season. Apparently, eight years of growing up as a zombie killer provides enough stories to feel worthy of an appearance on ABC’s late night talk show.

“@JimmyKimmelLive 8 awesome seasons kid zombie killer – we should talk,” Riggs wrote on Twitter.

Fans of The Walking Dead are wondering if the stories Riggs hope to tell circle around his exit from the series as some controversy began after the midseason finale aired.

“Watching Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” Chandler Riggs‘ father William wrote on Facebook the day after Episode 8×08 aired. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him. But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years!”

Little Riggs, however, is more likely to be seeking a good time with funny guy talk show host Jimmy Kimmel than airing out any dirty laundry fans are speculating about. The young actor likely has plenty of entertaining stories with nearly eight years of his life having been dedicated to the AMC series. Riggs started working on The Walking Dead when he was merely 10 years old!

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.