First Look at ‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs in His New Show

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs joins A Million Little Things in first-look photos revealed by TVLine.

Riggs plays PJ, whose encounter with Rome (Romany Malco) “turns out to have greater significance than either realizes at the time.”

His two-episode guest spot on the ABC comedy drama marks Riggs’ first television appearance since his Carl Grimes was killed off in last February’s Walking Dead Season Eight mid-season premiere.

“The whole episode sucked in general,” Riggs previously told ComicBook.com of having to bid farewell to Carl Grimes after nearly eight full seasons.

“I still get to see all of the other castmates at these conventions and things like that. It did kind of suck moving away from the show but, honestly, it’s so awesome getting to do other roles and other things I haven’t been able to do before and not just being confined to one role. Being Carl was super, super fun but getting to do other things has been the most fun I’ve had in years.”

Riggs, who auditioned for such high-profile roles as Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man and a younger Han Solo in Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, underwent acting classes and submitted himself for auditions as he continues to carve out a career as an electronic music producer.

Despite the ensuing drama caused by his controversial exit from The Walking Dead, Riggs has made peace with moving on.

“It wasn’t just Carl dying, it was also me leaving the show and kind of moving on to other things,” the 19-year-old actor said during a December convention.

“So in many ways it was pretty symbolic just for the cast and crew, just for me to be leaving the show in the first place, it was a pretty big deal for all of us. And yeah, it sucked, and it was many long days, but I’m really happy with how it turned out and I’m really happy with my performances and I’m happy with how I left the show.”

Being killed off, Riggs added, “opened up so many doors to so many more opportunities.”

Riggs’ first A Million Little Things episode airs Thursday, February 21 at 9/8c on ABC. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres new episodes Sundays on AMC.

