‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Throws Serious Shade at Shane

The volatile Shane (Jon Bernthal) would have gotten the survivors killed if Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) hadn’t assumed control of the group, argues former Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs.

“We’d be dead if Shane was still alive,” the Carl Grimes actor said with a laugh at Walker Stalker Con London when asked how things would be different if Shane and Carl’s mother Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) were still alive.

“We’d be dead a long time ago. I mean, the Governor (David Morrissey), he would definitely have [gotten] us killed at the Governor. 100 percent. He would have had all of us storm Woodbury, and we all would have died.”

Cailey Fleming, the young actress behind Carl’s half-sister Judith, agreed Judith’s birth parents are “very different” from Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

“I think Rick and Michonne, they’re very different parents, I think, than Lori and Shane would be,” Fleming said. “I think Rick and Michonne, we’re their children. I think we’ll always be their children. I think we were always their children, so I don’t know [how things would be different].”

“Both of them are just far more made for that world than … Lori and Shane were,” Riggs agreed.

When talk turned to dead characters they’d bring back if they could, Fleming nominated Carl. “I think it would be really cool if Judith had an older brother to look up to, but she’s the older child now,” she said, referring to younger brother RJ (Antony Azor).

Riggs and Fleming previously posed for a “family photo” with Callies aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2019, after Fleming met Bernthal for the first time at Wizard World New Orleans in January.

Though the 12-year-old star has yet to watch the preceding eight seasons of The Walking Dead, Fleming had “heard all about” Callies before their first meeting.

“I knew she was Judith’s mom and everything, and I was really excited to meet her,” Fleming said. “I just thought it would be really cool to meet her onscreen parents, and I did, and it was amazing. She’s so kind and so sweet and loving, she’s just amazing.”

Seeing Lil’ Ass-Kicker grown up is “amazing,” Riggs added. “It’s so, so cool. Honestly, I didn’t know where they were gonna go with Judith’s character, or if they were actually gonna kind of have her grow up into a character like this, but it’s awesome. It’s super cool to see someone as incredible an actor as Cailey playing that as well.”

During Walker Stalker Cruise, Callies recognized Rick and Michonne as Judith’s true parents.

“Michonne is that girl’s mom. Because she raised her,” Callies said when posed a similar question and prompted to predict how things might have differed had Lori survived past the prison.

“And so I can’t tell what would be different if Lori was still alive, but I think Lori is up there somewhere — or down, whatever — she is super grateful that in a world that broken, two human beings stepped up to make sure a little girl survived.”

The Walking Dead Season Ten is due out this fall on AMC.

