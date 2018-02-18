‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Poses With ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs posed with Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo during Zombie Fest 2018 in Monterrey, Mexico.

me n ya boi are about to tear up monterrey pic.twitter.com/LCg79iELSu — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 17, 2018

“Me n ya boi are about to tear up Monterrey,” Riggs wrote.

Riggs and Matarazzo appeared as the event’s special guests alongside Stranger Things 2 star Sadie Sink. Now in its seventh consecutive year, the convention features horror and sci-fi themes.

The event, held February 17 and 18, boasts two “houses of horror” — inspired by The Walking Dead and Stranger Things — costume contests inspired by both hit shows, a makeup special effects show, two movie rooms and more than 50 exhibitors.

Matarazzo is expected to return for season 3 of the fan-favorite Netflix original series, but Riggs has officially departed The Walking Dead.

Longtime survivor Carl Grimes will be killed off in the season 8 mid-season premiere, airing next Sunday, bringing Riggs’ time with the series to an end after eight years.

Riggs said he “didn’t expect for Carl to ever get killed off” in a revealing interview, but added his character’s death “serves a good purpose in the story.”

“I’m taking a gap year right now to focus on acting for a while,” the 18-year-old actor said of his post-Walking Dead plans.

“Leaving Walking Dead wasn’t my decision. It was all story related,” he said. “It made sense story-wise for it to happen for Rick and Michonne and all the other characters.”

Riggs will next appear in crime thriller Inherit the Viper alongside Bruce Dern and Josh Hartnett. The actor-slash-musician makes electronic music under the handle of Eclipse, and has made several tracks available on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Music.

15-year-old Matarazzo showed off his own musical skills in a November duet with pop star Kelly Clarkson, as part of the WE Day charity event.

Matarazzo admitted in January he doesn’t know “anything” about Stranger Things season 3, which isn’t expected to hit the streaming service until sometime in 2019.

It was recently learned by TV Line the series will return with just eight episodes, one less episode than season 2.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy said Stranger Things 3 will give Noah Schnapp’s Will Byers a much-needed break and will instead introduce “forces of evil that are new.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, February 25.