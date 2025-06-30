PlayStation Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get 4 Games for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS5 Pro have 24 hours to get 4 games for free. The same applies to PS Plus subscribers on PS4, but with three games. Meanwhile, this is true no matter the tier of PS Plus subscription. Whether you are a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, the PS5 and PS4 games are free, but that will change on July 1 because on July 1, June’s free PlayStation Plus games will be replaced with July’s free PS Plus games.

More specifically, the following PS5 games are free to download and keep with a PS Plus subscription until July 1: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Alone in the Dark, NBA 2K25, and Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Minus Alone in the Dark, the same offer is also available to PS Plus subscribers on PS4.

As always, with PlayStation Plus, not only is an active subscription required to access these free game downloads, but to retain them as well. If your subscription to the Sony subscription service lapses, you will lose access to these four games, and other games you downloaded for free courtesy of PS Plus, until you subscribe back up.

About: “Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, one second per second of highly advanced funkstyle. In a world from the mind of Dion Koster, where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights of graffiti are reached. Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma.”

About: “Return to Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90s cult classic horror game. Discovering that her uncle has gone missing, Emily Hartwood goes looking for him with the help of private investigator Edward Carnby. Arriving at Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued, they encounter strange residents, portals to nightmarish worlds, dangerous monsters—and ultimately a plot of rising evil and its followers.”

About: “Compete your way as you define your legacy in MyCAREER and MyTEAM, and experience MyNBA and The W or MyLEAGUE. Express your personality with an array of customization options and explore an all-new City or urban metropolis in the Neighborhood.”

About: “The Final Shape looms—a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness’s twisted design. Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.”

