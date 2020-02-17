The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos Cries During Emotional Goodbye to Michonne Star Danai Gurira

The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos was brought to tears when sharing parting words for Michonne star Danai Gurira, who will soon exit the series after seven seasons. The Rosita Espinosa actress has starred opposite Gurira since Season 4, where Serratos joined the zombie drama alongside Michael Cudlitz’ Abraham Ford and Josh McDermitt‘s Eugene. Before Gurira makes her departure in the coming half-season — episode 1012, “What We Become,” is expected to mark Michonne’s exit episode — Serratos, along with McDermitt and Ross Marquand, who has played Aaron since Season 5, bid farewell to their longtime co-star in a new behind-the-scenes video released through FOX TV UK.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done for this incredible show,” Marquand says, adding Gurira “rocked this character so well over the last seven years.”

“It was amazing being able to come into this show and have somebody to look up to,” says Serratos, adding she’s “so proud” of Gurira, who “slayed this character.”

Out of everyone in The Walking Dead‘s ensemble cast, McDermitt recalls it was Gurira who was the first co-star he met. “I admire you, I’m inspired by you,” he says. “I know this isn’t goodbye forever… see you in a minute.” Adds Marquand, “We wish you all the best, and good luck in the next stage in your life.”

Whether Gurira reprises her role elsewhere in TWD Universe, the in-demand star and writer has already lined up showrunner duties on a ten-episode limited series coming to HBO Max reuniting Gurira with her Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o.

“I’m gonna miss you terribly. I’m just glad we got to have this experience together,” says Serratos. Then, wiping her eyes with her sleeve, she adds, “How are y’all gonna have that question written down and then don’t have tissues standing by?”

Gurira’s final episode is poised to be an emotional one, and will revisit Michonne’s past as well as address her heartbreak over the loss of close friend Siddiq (Avi Nash). Walking Dead fans can also expect emotional aftermath to play out between Michonne’s children, RJ (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).

In the midseason finale, “The World Before,” Michonne encountered a stranded survivor, Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who has offered Michonne weapons needed to defeat the Whisperers in exchange for a trip reuniting him with his family on Bloodsworth Island. During the mission, Michonne will be faced with “some really emotional and complicated decisions.”

“There’s going to be some stuff that will introduce some very interesting intrigue in her story as well. I hope we’ve done right by her,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter of Gurira. “I think she’s just absolutely brilliant. That’s about as much as I can say without giving too much away.”

TWD first returns with its Season 10 midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.