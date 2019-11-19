The Walking Dead Comics Could Reveal Who’s in Danger in the Midseason Finale

The Walking Dead 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” ended with the death of Siddiq (Avi Nash) at the hands of Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas), but Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) could next be at risk in the Season 10 midseason finale, “The World Before.” A manipulative tactic from Carol resulted in Lydia (Cassady McClincy), estranged daughter of Alpha (Samantha Morton), getting distance by entering into Whisperer land knowing she couldn’t be followed. Retrieving Lydia is likely the Alexandrians’ “high-stakes mission” teased in the episode’s preview, which shows Daryl and Carol trespass into Whisperer territory while Gamma (Thora Birch) betrays Alpha by feeding Aaron key intel.

The Alexandrians have yet to reclaim prisoner and newly hired Whisperer recruit Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but Daryl and Carol have bigger problems: in 10×04, “Silence the Whisperers,” Michonne (Danai Gurira) entrusted Daryl with protecting Lydia at all costs after she was attacked by some riled up Alexandrians.

“Alpha wanted you to protect her,” Michonne told Daryl. “Lydia’s presence might not help us, but if Alpha thinks she isn’t safe with us — or if Lydia runs off because of all this — it’ll definitely hurt us. She has to stay at Alexandria.”

The stakes are higher than ever: if Alpha finds out her daughter is missing from Alexandria, she no longer has reason to spare the community from the walker horde Carol hoped to find and preemptively destroy. Worse still, only Beta (Ryan Hurst), Dante and now Gamma know Lydia is alive — and a disillusioned Gamma could be ready to expose Alpha to her loyalist followers, as evidenced by her deal-making with Aaron.

In issue #153 of The Walking Dead comics, Michonne and Aaron set off to recapture the fugitive Negan. When they find evidence Negan entered Whisperer territory in issue #154, they cross enemy lines hoping to quickly recover Negan before they can be discovered by the Whisperers, not knowing their target has already been taken by Beta.

When Michonne and Aaron come under attack from a blend of Whisperers and walkers, Michonne urges Beta to call off his forces. “We didn’t come here to fight! We have a fugitive that crossed your border. We’re trying to catch him. He’s very dangerous,” Michonne says. “Once we have him, we’ll leave immediately.”

But Alpha was clear, Beta replies, saying the border is not to be crossed. Another fight ensues, and Beta stabs Aaron in the gut before growling: “You should not have come here.”

In issue #155, Michonne engages Beta and fends off attacking Whisperers and walkers to save Aaron. But the towering Beta overpowers her, and Michonne and Aaron are saved only by the timely arrival of Dwight and the newly allied Saviors, who open machine gun fire on the Whisperers, sending them fleeing into the woods. It’s then a race against time for Michonne to transport Aaron to the nearby Hilltop for treatment, where he ultimately makes a recovery.

Because Michonne is currently off handling another situation at Oceanside with Judith (Cailey Fleming), these events look to be set to play out between Daryl and Carol. And Hurst, whose Beta brawled with Daryl in Season 9, previously teased a Beta versus Daryl round two in Season 10.

The preview for “The World Before” shows Daryl and Carol crossing into a Whisperer border, and we also see Aaron racing into action alongside the Hilltop’s Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews), who could substitute for Dwight’s crew. Another possibility: that big save comes from Negan, who has been set up to join forces with the Alexandrians in their fight against the Whisperers.

The Walking Dead next airs its midseason finale Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c on AMC.