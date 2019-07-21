The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Addresses Michonne and Ezekiel Kiss

What’s the story behind that unexpected kiss between Michonne (Danai Gurira) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) in The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 trailer? Like all things TWD, fans will have to watch to find out.

“I really can’t say much of anything, what do you want me to tell you?” Gurira told EW with a laugh at San Diego Comic-Con.

Gurira quickly deflected attention towards a sweet interaction between “best friends” Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Ezekiel’s ex, Carol (Melissa McBride), who mull over revving up Daryl’s bike and taking off.

“That’s the cute moment before it goes uncute,” Reedus teased.

“I mean, in all honesty, Melissa’s great, but Carol’s been a huge pain in Daryl’s ass all — sorry,” he said, apologizing to young Judith Grimes star Cailey Fleming. “But yeah, there’s good scenes with me and Melissa, for sure. But not as hot and steamy as the kiss we’re talking about.”

Ahead of Season 9 — which ultimately wed Carol and Ezekiel before separating the fairytale couple as result of the tragic death of son Henry (Matt Lintz) — McBride hinted there could still be hope for “Caryl” shippers who desire to see the longtime Carol and Daryl friendship turn romantic.

“You never know, you know?” McBride told ET. “I love how they have each other’s back. I love their relationship. Whatever it is, I love their relationship.”

“Carzekiel” may not be entirely over yet — despite the “Mizekiel” kiss, potentially a nod to Michonne and Ezekiel’s comic book relationship — but the king and queen’s separation signaled the end of a significant chapter of Carol’s life.

“She got to live out the fairytale chapter of her life. When we knew that Alpha would strike against Henry, we really talked about that in real life, it’s very common for couples that lose a child to break up. The grief can be overwhelming,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW.

“It can reveal cracks in a relationship that maybe were there all along, or can create new cracks. So we wanted to play the emotional truth of that and the fact that, for Carol, part of that fairytale of being at the Kingdom, it was a package deal. It was Ezekiel. It was Henry. It was the place. It was all the people. And so when all of that falls apart, what she refers to as the thing that is always the thing that she kind of wants to revert to, which is, I just want to run away from it — it becomes a big part of her story going forward.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC Sunday, October 6.