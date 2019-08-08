The Walking Dead Casts Comic Character Dante for Season 10

The Walking Dead has officially cast Dante, a character from Robert Kirkman’s source material, for the show’s upcoming tenth season on AMC. Dante will be played by Juan Javier Cardenas. Cardenas is best known for his work on Snowfall, Damnation, and SWAT. The image above features Cardenas as Dante, as seen in the show’s Season 10 trailer.

In The Walking Dead comics, Dante is a character from the Hilltop who first appears in issue #131. By the end of the series, he is presumed to have survived. Along the way, Dante served as a potential love interest for Maggie in the years which followed the death of Glenn. She was reluctant to open up to another person after her husband was killed but eventually gave in and pursued a romance with the character. With Maggie out of the picture for Season 10, Dante’s story inevitably be altered for the TV series.

“We’ll be meeting the character Dante from the comics,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “He is this roguish, fast-talking, sometimes charming, sometimes annoying guy who can sometimes put his foot in his mouth, but is an interesting presence in the comics.”

Kang acknlowedged the upcoming changes facing the character. “He’s actually a love interest of Maggie,” the showruner said. “But in our world, the context is a little different, and he will play an important role in the story in Alexandria. So we’re excited about that.”

Dante will not be the last of a new batch of characters coming to The Walking Dead in Season 10. Some are true to the comics, others are unique to the TV Series.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.