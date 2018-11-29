‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Launch Petition Asking AMC to Not Kill Daryl’s Dog

The Walking Dead fans are preemptively stepping up in defense of Daryl’s dog.

Fans have launched an online petition asking the producers of The Walking Dead to please not kill the dog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the text of the petition:

“I am a huge fan of The Walking Dead, a zombie apocalyptic fantasy show. It’s a very interesting look at human behavior if the known rules of society were thrown out by a huge disaster. And something amazing has just happened, a doggo has joined the cast! But the scary thing is that that doggo could now be in danger of getting killed off in the rough world of TWD.

Please sign my petition to ask TWD writers to keep Dog on the show in perpetuity!

It’s weird, but I find myself more sensitive to violence against animals on TV and in movies than violence against humans. They are both upsetting, but somehow the idea of an innocent and helpless animal like a dog getting hurt is truly soul crushing. Don’t get me wrong, I know what I’m getting into by watching this show. The whole thing is violence.

However, I’m here to offer my 2 cents and ask the writers not to kill Dog. Will you join me in sending this important message?

The dog is Daryl’s side kick and it’s truly adorable. His name is Dog and he seems to be a substitute for Rick Grimes, who is now gone. Daryl and Rick were practically brothers and incredible leaders and it would honestly just be too much to lose Dog as well.

Dog is a German Shepherd and I love him. Please join me in asking the writers to keep him around!”

Fans may not have to worry. The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Angela Kang has previously noted that she’s not sure she could bring herself to harm the dog.

“Oh my gosh. I don’t know if I have the heart to kill the dog, man,” Kang said “When I started the show in season 2, I was also Team Daryl Should Have a Dog. It’s this thing that’s kind of been batted around for a long time, and it never happened. And to be honest, a dog would’ve died pretty quick during some of the seasons that they were in.”

Are you backing the petition to make sure Daryl’s dog is kept safe? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 10, 2019.