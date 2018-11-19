‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Praises Second Half Of Season 9

The Walking Dead is slowly proving its post-Rick Grimes era is worthy of carrying his legacy, with Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus now expressing his excitement about 2019’s half of Season Nine.

Reedus shared a photo on Instragram after wrapping production on the ninth season with a promising caption. “Last day of filming,” Reedus wrote. “This second half is f—ing great. Thank you everyone that supports this insane asylum!”

Reedus’ excitement probably is not hurt by the fact that his wish of Daryl getting a dog is finally granted beginning with Episode 9×07.

The Walking Dead has already proved its ratings are capable of hanging strong without Lincoln and Rick Grimes. The first episode in the post-Lincoln era held steady with only the slightest drop, though the show as a whole has been on a downward trend since Season Seven’s launch.

“I mean, there’s so much great story coming up and you know I’ve done a lot of press and talked about Samantha Morton and The Whisperers, and we’ve been teasing a lot of that in this last promo,” The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero said on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead. “It really just feels like a different show and in a good way, not in a way where we feel like there’s a void that we have to fill.”

The conclusion to Episode 9×05 and the six-years-later world in Episode 9×06 was very much intentional to keep fans hooked at a fast pace. “Part of the time jump, what that accomplishes is it gets us sort of past sort of playing, everybody grieving over it and it allows us to really jump into a sort of accelerated storyline where we don’t have to feel like there’s four stories with them grieving what they believe is the loss of Rick,” Nicotero said. “It’s a great device to introduce these new characters and I really love it.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.