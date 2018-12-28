‘The Walking Dead’ Dashes Hope of Daryl Finding a Girlfriend

Daryl won’t be getting romantically involved on The Walking Dead any time soon.

In their most recent The Walking Dead Mailbag, Skybound’s Johnny O’Dell dashed any hope of Daryl finding love in the post-apocalyptic world he has now been living in for the better half of a decade. “Don’t count on it,” the Mailbag said in response to a question about Daryl finding love in the world he has worked so hard to restore.

Instead, fans of Daryl can take solace in the fact that Daryl has a good friend in Dog, his new four-legged friend. “It’s so good,” Reedus told ComicBook.com. “I love it. I think he’s the smartest cast member we got. We just did a scene the other day that ended up being the opposite of what it was supposed to be because the dog just wanted to do something else, and it came out so much better. He’ll probably be running the show. It’s great! I love it. He loves me, too.”

According to Reedus, though, this relationship with the dog might be as involved as he is going to get with anyone in the post-Rick Grimes era of The Walking Dead. “He’s not gonna make the first move. He’s not that type of a guy,” Reedus explained. “He’s like, ‘Here, I brought you something.’ And you’re like, ‘Who brought me that?’ And I just wanna follow that person. He’s kind of like a puppy like that, but a very mean, loyal puppy.”

Still, there is plenty to look forward to from Reedus and his Daryl Dixon character as the AMC show prepares to launch the back half of its ninth season. While many are looking forward to Daryl going head to head with Ryan Hurst’s Beta (which they’ll be getting), others will get the answers to their questions about the “X” scars found on his back earlier this season. Love may not be on the horizon for Daryl, but there is plenty other exciting story to come.

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.