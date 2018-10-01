‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere Clip Reveals Someone Dies

Daryl Dixon is the Sanctuary’s new leader in a clip from The Walking Dead‘s Season Nine premiere and he’s recently suffered a loss.

In the clip above, released by AMC, Rick Grimes marches into the Sanctuary to be greeted by grateful Saviors. In fact, they hope he is making Negan suffer. However, when the “man that ended the war” sees the hype die down, Eugene greets Daryl with a list of items which need his attention. Laura and others are looking to Daryl for help but he is not currently in the mood to offer any. “We just lost someone,” he tells Laura.

As for who could have died, the safe characters appear to be Eugene, Michonne, Ezekiel, Jerry, Carol, Daryl, and Rick. The rest of the survivors from outside of the Sanctuary appear to be fair game. However, the group is not looking too devastated, so the probably of Maggie or another major player from their long run together is unlikely.

The situation doesn’t get much better when Michonne discovers writing on the Sanctuary’s walls from some rebels: “We are still Negan.” Daryl points out to her that the group is getting more rebellious as their resources dwindle, with the community struggling to produce crops as its factory nature doesn’t lend itself to farming.

Of course, this season of The Walking Dead is set to be Andrew Lincoln’s last as Rick Grimes. Something the Sanctuary leader Daryl actor Norman Reedus opened up about while talking to ComicBook.com. “I knew before it was even brought up, “Reedus said. “I mean that dudes kind of been my BFF forever. So I talk to him in the morning before work. I talk to him at lunch. I talk to him as soon as we wrap. I’m at his house, he’s at my house. We made a pact early on like, ‘If you leave, I leave. Don’t leave without me.’ Especially during a time when like people were dropping like flies all of the sudden. He told me like ages in advance and, of course, I tried to talk him out of it and, ‘Move your family to New York. I’m in New York, you know it’s an hour and a half,’ you know, I did all of the tricks. I understood why he left, you know, I get it. I totally get it. He had two kids and you live a million miles away.”

