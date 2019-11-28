The Walking Dead’s Next Big Deaths (Predictions)

The Walking Dead rounded out 2019 with a pair of surprising death sequences for characters many suspected to be safe just a few weeks ago. Siddiq and Dante were the center point of a major betrayal plot which revealed the latter to be a Whisperer using a cover as a doctor in Alexandria to get the community sick and relay information to Alpha. Before the show’s 2019 run would come to a close, both characters would be killed and tensions would reach an all-time high in Alexandria as no one is sure who they can trust within their own walls anymore.

Heading into the back half of the show’s tenth season, there are several characters who will likely die before the show’s summer break leading into Season 11. This is based on the current storyline and the events of The Walking Dead comics.

Let’s take a look at the four characters most likely to die in the eight upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season…

Alpha

The Walking Dead‘s current villain is very much in control of everything. While Samantha Morton’s Alpha does not have to be as in-your-face as Negan was to command respect from the Alexandria community, she has the upper hand on all fronts and currently has major players from each of the communities trapped in a walker pit.

That said, Alpha is probably going to die in Season 10. In the comic, her downfall is trusting Negan. The former villain gets Alpha alone and cuts her head off, delivering it to Rick Grimes but also officially launching the Whisperer War when the Whisperers learn what happened.

While it’s unclear whether or not Negan will be the one to take down Alpha, the villains days are number as The Walking Dead will leave the Whisperer War behind after the tenth season.

Father Gabriel

Father Gabriel has officially seen a full transformation, one which was solidified in the mid-season ten finale when he quickly killed Dante without much consideration other than revenge. Gabriel would not have done this in the past and definitely not in season 4. With the character’s arc possibly being completed, Gabriel might be on a path towards his brutal comic book death.

In the books, the first issue of the Whisperer War arc sees Gabriel get the most brutal death in the history of the books. He falls from a water tower, breaks his leg as it is caught in a ladder, has his guts carved out by Beta, and is devoured by walkers. It’s violent and vicious and Seth Gilliam is ready to see it.

Ezekiel

Khary Payton’s Ezekiel has already outlived his comic book counterpart. In the books, Ezekiel was one of the victim’s whose head was placed on a spike. Now, with his story showing nowhere to go as the Carol romance has come to an end and his buddy Siddiq is dead, Ezekiel was revealed to have thyroid cancer. The characters on The Walking Dead know of a few hospitals (especially one which was visited in the show’s fifth season) but without proper treatment Ezekiel might not make it to the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if Ezekiel is killed off and, if so, what the purpose of keeping him alive beyond the pike sequence was.

Michonne

Michonne probably won’t die but she will leave the show half way through thee back half of season 10. Danai Gurira revealed she wrapped production on the series prior to San Diego Comic-Con, which is why she is appearing in less than half of the total episodes in season 10.

The mid-season finale saw Michonne heading off with a new character by herself which is setting the stage for her inevitable exit from the series as a whole. Will she pop up in the upcoming movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes? Maybe.