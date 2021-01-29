The Walking Dead Deluxe Gets Second Printing Variants For The First Six Issues

Image Comics today announced that The Walking Dead Deluxe — the first-ever full color release of the massively successful series from writer Robert Kirkman and artists Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard — will go back to second printings on all six initial episodes, with new variant covers provide by David Finch and colories Dave McCaig. Each of the six issues will have two variants: a shot of one of the series’ main characters, half-transformed into a walker, by Finch and McCaig, along with a second, black-and-white, cover by Finch.

In addition to color interiors and new covers, each of the issues offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series with the writer’s original handwritten plots coupled with commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have changed along the way.

Written by Robert Kirkman, with art by Tony Moore, and colors by Dave McCaig, The Walking Dead #1-6 present the worldwide pop culture phenomenon like never before with new “Cutting Room Floor” commentary, revelations, pinups and more from Kirkman celebrating the secret history of the series.

To meet this overwhelming demand, The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 Second Printing Variants will be rushed to stores featuring an all new main cover from superstars David Finch and Dave McCaig, along with a rare variant featuring the raw artwork from Finch.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 Second Printing Variants will be released in comic shops on Wednesday, February 24. You can see the covers here:

