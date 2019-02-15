‘The Walking Dead’ Star Warns “Devastation” Is Coming

A Walking Dead star may have confirmed a tragic comic book shocker will reach the survivors before the end of the season.

Prompted by Le Huff Post to summarize the second half of The Walking Dead Season Nine in one word, Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam chose “devastation.”

Earlier this week, leaked episode synopses warned the communities will soon face “an overwhelming loss,” hinting at a forthcoming gruesome act committed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

Part of this loss was first teased in Sunday’s mid-season premiere, where Father Gabriel’s girlfriend Rosita (Christian Serratos) revealed to Siddiq (Avi Nash) she’s pregnant with his child — the result of a fling that preceded her romance with the priest.

In the books, Rosita’s pregnancy was revealed just before — spoilers — a dozen survivors across the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Kingdom communities fell victim to Alpha and the Whisperers. Among the victims was a pregnant Rosita, who had been romantically paired with Eugene.

Gilliam’s Gabriel has borrowed two comic book plot lines from comic book Eugene: the romance with Rosita and a newfound hobby of using a radio to make attempted contact with neighboring communities. In the books, Rosita’s death left Eugene devastated.

But because The Walking Dead typically shuffles its major deaths, it could be Gabriel’s doom — which may have been foreshadowed in the front half of the season — that instead leaves Rosita among those devastated by the coming casualties.

Gilliam previously admitted to ComicBook.com Gabriel’s comic book death, where the priest is stabbed by a Whisperer before being wholly consumed by walkers after slipping from a watch tower, would be “the coolest way Father Gabriel could go.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s bad. That’s bad! It’s not over yet? He’s what? He breaks his ankle then he gets his stomach cut or he gets his throat slit then he gets fed to the bone!’ I think it’s actually a more dramatic death than Glenn, though Glenn trying to gurgle out ‘Maggie’ with the bat is hardcore,” Gilliam said.

The star added being killed off in such a gruesome manner is “more than a worthy death” for Gabriel.

“That’s like three deaths in one. I don’t know how I would play it,” he said. “I would definitely lose my voice before the throat was cut but I think that would be the coolest way Father Gabriel could go. He’s eaten to the bone! Literally, he’s hanging there.”

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

