‘The Walking Dead’ Was Second-Most DVR-ed Show Of 2017

Millions of people are still watching The Walking Dead but a huge portion of them aren’t doing so live.

The Walking Dead was named the second-most DVR-ed TV series of 2017 according to a survey by Vizio parent company Inscape. The only show which was recorded for later viewings more than The Walking Dead was A&E’s Live PD. The data 7.7 million households.

“I think overall we’re seeing increased competition, not just from television and not just from streaming services, but you get content everywhere,” The Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert told Variety. “The idea that people watch things super live, that need to view on the same night and we’re measuring ratings like a live rating, I feel like it’s a little be anachronistic to be like, ‘Oh, you’re not holding the same ratings that you were.’”

Alpert equates The Walking Dead‘s ratings slide in recent years to the change in viewing methods. “I don’t think in any way the brand has lost its relevance,” Alpert said. “I think in general we’re just seeing a decline in urgency across all media to consume something at a specific time.”

Despite any ratings decline, The Walking Dead remained the top-rated show on cable in live+7 totals, adding an extra credence to Alpert’s comments.

