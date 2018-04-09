Does Dwight Die In ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics?

Dwight’s double-crossing as the Savior mole has been revealed, and things aren’t looking good for the two-faced Savior.

He’s been acting as an informant for Rick and the AHK alliance, but Dwight’s infidelity is out in the open as he’s been outed by Laura — the MIA then newly-returned Savior with the barcode neck tattoo who witnessed Dwight’s traitorous actions up close in 8×08.

It was Laura who Negan picked up off the side of the road in 8×14, and the Savior loyalist sold Dwight up the river. The kicker: Dwight unknowingly passed a fake-ass plan to Rick, giving him a map intended to lead Rick and his people into a deadly trap.

Negan, sarcastically declaring Dwight his new “right hand man,” leans in close. Invading uncomfortably close.

“See, I thought about killing you,” Negan says. “And then I thought maybe that’d be too dignified for a back stabbing, double-crossing dirtbag such as yourself. No, Dwighty boy, I got plans for you.”

While Dwight’s ominous fate remains in the air, his comic book counterpart fared much better. Spoilers for Robert Kirkman’s ongoing comic book series ahead.

Comic book Dwight similarly played the role of a dutiful Savior while underhandedly helping Rick and the rebels win the war against Negan, but under different circumstances: in the book, it was Negan leading the charge in the tainted weapons attack on the Hilltop seen in 8×13, not Simon, who is a creation of the TV show.

There, Negan ordered Dwight to fire a bolt at a distracted Rick in the heat of battle. With no choice to comply lest he blow his cover, Dwight fired and struck Rick in the abdomen. That major comic book moment was given to Tara in the show, reaffirming Dwight’s loyalty to the good guys.

At this point in the comics, both sides were embroiled in the war, but circumstances were changed: Jadis, also a show creation, wasn’t there to affect the situation, and there was no Simon to undermine Negan and attempt to lead a Savior coup d’état.

Dwight, still acting as Negan’s #2, was present when Negan returned to the Hilltop under the assumption Rick had died from the supposedly contaminated arrow Dwight struck him with.

Negan ordered the surrender of the new leader in charge, only to be shocked when Rick showed up alive.

In issue #126, Rick and Negan engaged in a brutal hand-to-hand fight outside the Hilltop’s gates. While they fought, Dwight ordered the Saviors to stay back and let them fight it out.

The alliance ambushed the Saviors, killing many.

With Negan badly wounded, Dwight grabbed Lucille from the grass and raised her high.

“Stand down!” Dwight commanded. “Put away your weapons, and calm down. This war is over. Negan has fallen! If you want to survive — you will follow me as you followed him!”

Dwight’s orders left the remaining Saviors shocked and speechless.

“We don’t have to be afraid of him or his rules anymore,” Dwight said. “Things will be better now. You’ll see. Give me a chance.”

With Dwight in control, he ordered the Saviors to disperse and head back home. The war was over.

As of issue #178, released earlier this month, Dwight is still alive.

With The Walking Dead television show having deviated from the comics in a major way earlier this season with the death of Carl — who in the comics is a pivotal character and poised to one day assume his father’s position as the leader — Dwight’s comic book story doesn’t mean he’s safe.

Expect Dwight’s ultimate fate to be revealed in The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale, which is promising plenty of deaths as it wraps up All Out War.

The Walking Dead airs its extended season 8 finale Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c on AMC.