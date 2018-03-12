‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Says The Series Deserves A Satisfying Ending

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman has an ending in mind for the long-running series and is building towards a “satisfying conclusion” to come “far away off” in the future, he tells Screen Junkies News.

“I do have an endpoint in mind for The Walking Dead, and I think that it’s my responsibility — and the responsibility of all the writers on the TV show — to the audience, because they’ve been on this journey for so long,” Kirkman said.

“The Walking Dead isn’t gonna last forever. It might go on for many, many, many more years, but I think that for anyone that’s been on that journey for that long, they deserve a satisfying end. They deserve to know that the time that they invested in this thing was all working towards something, and was building to some kind of reward, and so I think to not have any kind of end goal in mind and not have a plan would be terrible.”

Kirkman, who has single-handedly scripted his ongoing Walking Dead comic book since 2003, recently wrapped up superhero series Invincible after 15 years. Bringing that series to a close and its subsequent positive reception helped Kirkman “feel a little better” about endings.

“There is a plan, I do have an endpoint in mind,” he added. “It is far away off so don’t worry, but we’re building to that. So each and every piece of the story is designed to get us, hopefully, to a satisfying conclusion. But I am fully prepared for everyone to be disappointed.”

In addition to penning the book, about to release its 178th issue, Kirkman serves as executive producer on AMC’s live-action television series, now in its eighth season.

Walking Dead leading man Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, believes everyone involved — including the fans — deserve a proper conclusion.

“I really feel that the fans — and also for my own satisfaction — that there deserves to be an end point,” Lincoln told THR. “There needs to be an end game and that is something that is definitely being talked about. I can’t get into all of that. But all of that will be answered.”

But, Lincoln added, “my relationship with Rick Grimes is far from over.”

Lincoln and almost all of his Walking Dead co-stars have freshly re-signed to return for an upcoming ninth season.

The Walking Dead #178 hits store shelves April 4. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

