AMC has released the first look at The Walking Dead 8×10, “The Lost and the Plunderers.”

Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop; Aaron and Enid search for allies.

Aaron and Enid were last seen venturing to the Oceanside community in seek of help; once there, Aaron found himself ambushed by Oceansider leader Natania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before he could be impaled with a spear, Enid steps forward and shoots Natania dead — making for a distraught Cyndie, Natania’s granddaughter and now most likely de facto leader of the isolationist group comprised of only women and children.

With Alexandria having suffered another major loss — Carl, who was succumbing to a fatal walker bite, is now dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound — the walled-off community will have to pick up the pieces from a near-destroyed Alexandria after an explosive retaliatory attack from Negan and the Saviors.

Its leaders, Rick and Michonne, have an even steeper hill ahead of them: they’ll have to pick up the pieces and move forward after suffering their most devastating loss while Alexandria rebuilds and strives towards the idyllic future Rick promised Carl on his deathbed.

Now that we’re in the back half of the season, series producer and director Greg Nicotero says The Walking Dead 8B has a lot of story left to tell as it builds towards its season finale.

“Now we’re setting things up for the finale, we’re setting things up with characters. And the story line has become dense and very, very important, because we have a lot of story to tell as we move into the last eight episodes,” Nicotero told ComicBook.com’s After the Dead.

“I think that’s the biggest challenge. I’ve directed three in the back eight, I’ve directed nine, 12, and the finale, and there’s a lot of story. And clearly, Rick’s journey has been sidetracked by these recent developments. And that’s going to take a big toll on him, and he’s going to struggle now with what Carl has tasked him with. Which is trying to find a way to exist.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.