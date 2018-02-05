The title and synopsis for the tenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season have been revealed.

Episode 8×10 will be titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The official synopsis for The Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop; Aaron and Enid search for allies.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on details revealed in the extended trailer for The Walking Dead‘s next eight episodes, there are some spoiler-filled conclusions which can be made when pairing the details with the new synopsis. First and foremost, Enid and Aaron will survive their encounter with the Oceanside group after accidentally killing their leader in the Mid-Season finale.

The group uniting at the Hilltop is an indication of the last stand being on the horizon. While Rick and Michonne appear to be out on an adventure somewhere in the apocalypse, the rest of the group seems to be coming together under Maggie’s domain. According to Daryl, the entire group being together is the Saviors’ “worst nightmare.” It appears Morgan and Carol will have also carried out their rescue mission for King Ezekiel by this point.

The title itself is a reference to the good and bad sides of the All Out War storyline. Outside of the Alexandria Safe-Zone’s gates, the community offers a sign for those arriving at their door. It informs those who are lost that they can find sanctuary but plunderers should beware of their wrath.

Episode 8×10 of The Walking Dead will air on March 4 at 9 pm ET, running with a slightly extended broadcast time, concluding at 10:04 pm ET before a new episode of Talking Dead with host Chris Hardwick. It will air directly after a replay of the Mid-Season Eight premiere which begins at 7:39 pm ET to accommodate its extended run time.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.